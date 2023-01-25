NewsLocalEarthquake shakes eastern Mediterranean; felt in Cyprus

Earthquake shakes eastern Mediterranean; felt in Cyprus

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Turkey-Iran border area

An earthquake rattled Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake’s magnitude was 5.9 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre being near Rhodes, Greece.

The EMSC said that the shaking was felt at a distance of over 500 kilometres by approximately 12 million people in Turkey, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
