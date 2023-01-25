Earthquake shakes eastern Mediterranean; felt in Cyprus

An earthquake rattled Cyprus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake’s magnitude was 5.9 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre being near Rhodes, Greece.

The EMSC said that the shaking was felt at a distance of over 500 kilometres by approximately 12 million people in Turkey, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Πριν από λίγο, ισχυρός σεισμός στην Ελλάδα με προκαταρκτικό μέγεθος Μ5.9 έγινε αντιληπτός και στην Κύπρο.⬇️ https://t.co/SzCiloeB5M — Sylvana Pilidou (@SylvanaPilidou) January 25, 2023



