A magnitude 5.5 earthquake which struck central Turkey around noon on Saturday was also felt in Cyprus.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has said the quake was at a depth of 10 km southwest of the city of Emigrazi.

Saturday’s quake comes almost three weeks after the massive earthquake in southern Turkey which took the life of thousands of people.

And left nearly two million people homeless, being housed in tents, container homes and other facilities in and beyond the region.