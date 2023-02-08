Earthquake: 7 Turkish Cypriots-including infant-dead in Turkey

A total of seven Turkish Cypriots – including an infant – have been reported dead from the powerful earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday.

At the same time, Turkey has refused the offer by the Republic of Cyprus to send a rescue team to help with post-earthquake efforts, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry in Nicosia said it has received updated information on the state of play of 15 Cypriot nationals in Turkey – 13 of whom have been contacted. They are all in good health.

Based on Turkish Cypriot press reports the deaths of seven Turkish Cypriots in Turkey have been confirmed.

The tragic list also includes an infant, baby Poiraz. His mother, Elif Akbaba, who had gone to Maras on a holiday, died along with her children Ilknur and Arda.

In addition, dead are a member of the “civil defence” staff who was left under the rubble, and 19-year-old Turkish Cypriot footballer who died in Antioch.

In Alexandretta, a young Turkish Cypriot mother tried hard to keep herself and her infant alive after they were pulled out from the wreckage. Sadly, both the child and the mother succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, the youth handball team of the Near East College and the women’s handball team of the Nicosia Turkish High School are returning to the breakaway north which is occupied by Turkey since a 1974 invasion.

Along with the junior volleyball team of the Namik Kemal High School and the junior volleyball team of the “Maarif” Turkish College in Famagusta.