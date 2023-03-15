NewsLocalEarthquake 4.1 magnitude hit Cyprus at 8:27am on Wednesday

Earthquake 4.1 magnitude hit Cyprus at 8:27am on Wednesday

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Cyprus on Wednesday at 8:27am local time.

It was recorded 38 kilometres south of coastal Paphos and also felt in Limassol, according to the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 2 kilometres.

Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations.

By Annie Charalambous
