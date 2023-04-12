EAC will need additional time from delivery of LNG terminal to its actual utilization

The China-based CPP construction company of the Liquefied Natural Gas Receiving and Regasification Terminal in the Vasilikos area in Cyprus has now submitted a new timetable for the completion of the project.

But those in charge are well aware that from the delivery of the terminal to its actual utilization will take another substantial period of time – possibly a year, Philenews reports.

The new completion schedule of the project is now expected at the end of October 2023 instead of July 2023.

But, as energy sector executives stress, it is technically necessary to make time-consuming readjustments to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus units so that the new fuel can safely and reliably be burnt.

These readjustments will be carried out by EAC engineers – most likely with the participation of technicians from the companies that have built the units.

Insiders said every EAC unit that is suitable for using natural gas will have to undergo these new adjustments that will also require a trial run for a period of time.

It is estimated that the time to adjust each unit will take about two or even three months.

Considering that there are five units at the Vasilikos station that are planned to burn natural gas, and a sixth unit will be added to the system in the summer of 2024, it will take a total of about 12 months to set up all units and have them running on natural gas.