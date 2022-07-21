EAC reassures residents about white smoke

NewsLocalEAC reassures residents about white smoke

Vasilikos
In view of yesterday’s new mobilization of the residents of the nine communities of the Vasiliko wider area, as an expression of protest for the thick smoke coming out the electricity-production units, we yesterday contacted the press office of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) to be further informed.

We have been reassured that the white smoke is steam and that there are no consequences on the emissions of pollutants, meaning the atmosphere is not further burdened by additional pollutants from the specific phenomenon. However, there is concern by the admission of EAC that from the recent work of installing anti-pollution devices to units 1, 2, and 3 of Vasiliko, some technical problems have been presented and there is communication with the manufacturers to solve them.

