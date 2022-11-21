€8m projects to change face of Peyia

Following the satisfactory summer tourist season in Peyia, the area is now looking forward to some projects that will make the village modern and functional.

The most important projects are a new main avenue in the village and a coastal pedestrian road that will reach up to Kissonerga.

Peyia Municipality has already signed a contract for the improvement and reconstruction of the main Michalakis Kyprianou avenue and work is currently in progress.

Peyia Major Marinos Lambrou told Phileleftheros that the total amount of the contract is approximately 4 million euros and will be completed in 18 months.

Also, the project for the upgrading of the area’s coastline is in the works since the relevant contacts have been signed. The coastal pedestrian road will be the biggest in Cyprus. This project will cost 2.6 million euros and work is expected to be completed in 15 months.

It is co-founded by the Peyia Municipality and by the Department of Town Planning and Housing.

The mayor noted that in addition to the pedestrian road, the project includes a bicycle road, playgrounds, and green areas.

It is part of the Strategic Plan 2022-2024 of the Interior Ministry for the development of urban and rural areas as well as the highlighting and protection of natural and cultural heritage.

Another two smaller projects are already at an advanced completion stage, the mayor said.

The first project has to do with the road paving in Peyia and the second one is with the creation of sports venues.

As the mayor said, most of the area’s roads have been paved while the municipality’s athletic infrastructure has been completed and includes the municipal football stadium, another football stadium, a basketball, a volleyball court, and a futsal court.