€60,000 car stolen after owner leaves keys inside

Police are investigating a new case of a car stolen after its owner left the keys inside.

According to the complaint filed with the authorities, the owner said he parked the car – worth 60,000 euros – at his house in Limassol around 9 pm on Thursday and forgot the keys in the ignition.

The next morning he realised that the car had been stolen.

In order to prevent similar incidents, police advise drivers to always remember to remove the keys, close the windows and lock the vehicle when parking, even for a brief stop.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
