InsiderEconomy€1.2 million for the creation and development of startups through the PRE-SEED...

€1.2 million for the creation and development of startups through the PRE-SEED program

Startup Id 1656134
Startup Id 1656134

The Research and Innovation Foundation announced the new call for proposals under the PRE-SEED program, which provides funding up to €119,999 and free innovation and knowledge transfer support services to ambitious entrepreneurs and startups in their early stages of development.

PRE-SEED supports the further development of innovative ideas and the creation of new products and services that are still in their early stages, laying the foundations for the creation of sustainable businesses.

Aimed at accelerating the development of a start-up, the funding covers, among other things, the first steps of operation, recruitment of staff, prototype development, business plan development, as well as marketing and branding activities.

By gavriella
Previous article
Visa installs contactless automated ticket machines at Acropolis
Next article
European summer travel hit by strike-related disruption

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros