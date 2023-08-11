€1.2 million for the creation and development of startups through the PRE-SEED program

The Research and Innovation Foundation announced the new call for proposals under the PRE-SEED program, which provides funding up to €119,999 and free innovation and knowledge transfer support services to ambitious entrepreneurs and startups in their early stages of development.

PRE-SEED supports the further development of innovative ideas and the creation of new products and services that are still in their early stages, laying the foundations for the creation of sustainable businesses.

Aimed at accelerating the development of a start-up, the funding covers, among other things, the first steps of operation, recruitment of staff, prototype development, business plan development, as well as marketing and branding activities.