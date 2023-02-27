Young drivers on highway at over 170 km per hour

Police are on high alert on this Green Monday holiday to prevent road collisions, code violations and facilitate traffic, as thousands are on the roads, returning from a day outdoors to celebrate the first day of Lent.

Officers recorded serious offences by drivers who endangered both themselves and many others using the highways and provincial roads over the past 24 hours.

On Sunday morning, a 24 year old man was flagged down as he was flying by on the Nicosia-Limassol highway at 174 kmilometers per hour.

Just before midnight on Sunday, a 22 year old was caught going at 184 kilometres on the Larnaca-Kofinou highway.

He was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.

Police will be intensifying checks this evening.