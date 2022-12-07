Drunk driver involved in Limassol fatal collision was speeding – police

A 35-year-old man involved in a fatal traffic collision in Limassol on Tuesday was speeding and driving drunk, police said.

A 62-year-old woman from Hungary lost her life in the collision that took place around 1 am at the junction of the Panayioti Tsaggari street traffic lights.

According to police, the 35-year-old entered Panayioti Tsaggari street from Vasileos Georgiou street, driving eastwards and violently crashed into the woman’s car that had entered the street from another direction.

In statements to the media, Limassol traffic police deputy chief Emilios Kafas said that authorities are also evaluating statements by eyewitnesses who said that either the woman or the 35-year-old crossed a red light.

The 62-year-old woman was a permanent resident of Cyprus. At the time of the collision, she was driving home after a night shift at the restaurant where she had been working.

The 35-year-old was arrested and will remain in custody for six days.

Also, a 27-year-old woman who was sitting in the passenger’s seat of the 35-year-old’s car sustained minor injuries during the collision.

