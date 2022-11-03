NewsLocalDrunk driver crashes into fast-food store in Peyia, injures owner

Drunk driver crashes into fast-food store in Peyia, injures owner

Police to launch campaign against drunk driving

A 39-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested on Thursday after he crashed the day before into a fast-food store in Peyia, hitting and injuring the owner who was inside at the time.

Paphos Traffic Police also said that the 36-year-old injured man is in serious condition but out of danger.

And that the driver had lost control of his vehicle on Michalakis Kyprianou Avenue at 4:45pm.

The man first hit a cement wall, and then crashed into the fast-food store with an alcotest carried out registering 92μg instead of the permitted 22μg.

Police are continuing their investigations.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Three Road Transport Department officers in Paphos suspended
Next article
Delhi’s air a ‘crime against humanity’, spurs calls to close schools

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros