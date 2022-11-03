Drunk driver crashes into fast-food store in Peyia, injures owner

A 39-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested on Thursday after he crashed the day before into a fast-food store in Peyia, hitting and injuring the owner who was inside at the time.

Paphos Traffic Police also said that the 36-year-old injured man is in serious condition but out of danger.

And that the driver had lost control of his vehicle on Michalakis Kyprianou Avenue at 4:45pm.

The man first hit a cement wall, and then crashed into the fast-food store with an alcotest carried out registering 92μg instead of the permitted 22μg.

Police are continuing their investigations.