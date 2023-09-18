NewsLocalDrunk driver assaults officers during traffic stop

Drunk driver assaults officers during traffic stop

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Pafos on Sunday for allegedly assaulting police officers during a traffic stop.

According to police, the incident happened during a routine traffic check. Upon stopping the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old, a breathalyser test indicated a blood alcohol level of 70mg, significantly above the permissible limit of 22 mg.

Then, the driver declined to cooperate with the police and pushed one of the officers. Additionally, he is alleged to have sworn at them.

Subsequently, the man was arrested and taken into custody at the central police station in Pafos.

Formal charges were filed against him in writing, and he was subsequently released pending a future court appearance.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
