NewsLocalDrug addict set his home on fire

Drug addict set his home on fire

Fire3
Fire3

The Limassol Assizes Court imposed a 3.5-year imprisonment to a 28-year-old man accused of setting fire to his home on 24 October 2021. The reason for the arson was that his mother had refused to give him money to buy drugs.

The young man had been threatening to set the house on fire if his mother would not give him money. On 24 October, he waited for his mother and minor siblings to leave the house and then set it on fire causing damages worth thousands of euros.

Pleading in his favor, his lawyer said the accused had cooperated with the Police, he had been using drugs since the age of 13, and he had two minor children.

By gavriella
Previous articleEmployees over 63 not entitled to sick leave allowance
Next article94% of Cypriots believe corruption is a given

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros