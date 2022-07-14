Drug addict set his home on fire

The Limassol Assizes Court imposed a 3.5-year imprisonment to a 28-year-old man accused of setting fire to his home on 24 October 2021. The reason for the arson was that his mother had refused to give him money to buy drugs.

The young man had been threatening to set the house on fire if his mother would not give him money. On 24 October, he waited for his mother and minor siblings to leave the house and then set it on fire causing damages worth thousands of euros.

Pleading in his favor, his lawyer said the accused had cooperated with the Police, he had been using drugs since the age of 13, and he had two minor children.