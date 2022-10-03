Dromolaxia residents live in fear of yellow fever mosquito Aedes aegypti

A Health Ministry announcement that Dromolaxia area in Larnaca district has attracted the yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, that spreads fever viruses and other diseases raised fear among residents.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the specific mosquitoes were detected in the residential area by International Atomic Energy Agency experts who carried out inspections throughout Cyprus.

This was part of a research program carried out o behalf of the Bi-Communal Committee for Health.

The official announcement over the weekend also said that Dromolaxia area has already been mapped, warnings ad instructions to residents have been issued and door-to-door information will follow.

Nonetheless, fear and anxiety is high among the area’s residents with Dromolaxia-Meneou mayor Kypros Andronikou saying: “Concern has been caused among people because no sufficient and timely information was provided to them.”