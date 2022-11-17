NewsLocalDrivers urged to be careful due to heavy rain at Halepianes area

Drivers urged to be careful due to heavy rain at Halepianes area

Local showers and / or thunderstorms today

Heavy rainfall is affecting the area of Halepianes, Nicosia, and as a result, visibility is limited.

Police urge drivers to be particularly careful, drive slowly, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

By gavriella
Previous article
Jeremy Hunt hikes taxes, squeezes spending to restore markets’ faith in UK
Next article
High-speed police chase and injury of motorcyclist sparks reactions

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros