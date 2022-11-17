NewsLocalDrivers urged to be careful due to heavy rain at Halepianes area Drivers urged to be careful due to heavy rain at Halepianes area 1 hour ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Heavy rainfall is affecting the area of Halepianes, Nicosia, and as a result, visibility is limited. Police urge drivers to be particularly careful, drive slowly, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. By gavriella Previous articleJeremy Hunt hikes taxes, squeezes spending to restore markets’ faith in UKNext articleHigh-speed police chase and injury of motorcyclist sparks reactions Top Stories Local Diversion of traffic from Makariou will benefit the centre, Municipality says Local “The Islander” filmed in Cyprus enters last stage of production Economy Possible proposal for wage indexation’s gradual return to 100% Local Suspect in inmate’s murder placed under strict security after causing mayhem in detention World ‘The Crown’ actor Debicki says Diana role felt ‘insurmountable’ at first Taste Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. “Giannakos Tavern” in Ficardou Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “Potamos tis Militsas” in Kampi village Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Zanettos Tavern in Old Nicosia Wine Masterclass & Wine Tasting of Xinomavro at Novinophobia on November 12 RELATED ARTICLES Diversion of traffic from Makariou will benefit the centre, Municipality says “The Islander” filmed in Cyprus enters last stage of production Possible proposal for wage indexation’s gradual return to 100% Suspect in inmate’s murder placed under strict security after causing mayhem in detention