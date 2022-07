The Paphos Traffic Police are investigating a case of injuring a 59-year-old worker of the Public Works Department by a passing by vehicle.

According to the Police spokesman, on Wednesday at noon, a 53-year-old was driving at Mesogis Avenue, when, under conditions that are being investigated, he lost control, went out of the road and hit a 59-year-old worker of the Public Works Department who was working near a ditch.

The worker was taken to hospital while investigations continue.