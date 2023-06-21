Driver found guilty of killing 10-year-old girl while trying to cross road

Paphos District Court has rendered a guilty verdict for the driver involved in a traffic collision that led to the death of young Nalina Fakliska in November 2019.

The 10-year-old student was hit by a car while trying to cross a zebra walk on Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue, escorted by her grandfather.

After deliberation, the Court held the 74-year-old driver, a resident of a village in the Paphos district, responsible for the fatal collision.

Following the announcement of the driver’s guilt, the court said it will consider mitigating circumstances before determining and announcing the sentence.

Nalina, hailing from Bulgaria, was a student at the “Pefkios Georgiadis” Primary School. Her life was cut short on November 22, 2019, while trying to cross the busy Tassos Papadopoulos Avenue in Paphos, while using a pedestrian crossing regulated by traffic lights, as she was fatally struck by a car driven by a 70-year-old woman.

Eyewitness testimonies corroborate the account provided by Nalina’s grandfather, who had accompanied her to the pedestrian crossing and left only after she had pressed the button signalling her intent to cross.