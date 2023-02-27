NewsLocalDriver escapes unharmed after car catches fire on highway

Driver escapes unharmed after car catches fire on highway

 

A vehicle caught fire in the early hours on the Limassol-Nicosia highway following an engine failure caused by an accident involving a collision with another vehicle.

The accident happened just after three this morning near Moni, when under unidentified circumstances, the car driven by a 29 year old hit the back of a second vehicle.

It was driven by a 19 year old with his 18 year old brother in the front passenger seat.

The brothers’ car hut the left railing, with the 29 year old’s vehicle also coming to a standstill on the left hand side of the road.

The car’s engine caught fire.

Όχημα τυλιχτηκε στις φλόγες μετά από τροχαίο στον αυτοκινητόδρομο

Patrols and an ambulance rushed to the scene.
The 29 year old escaped unharmed from the car, with the brothers taken to the Limassol General, where it was established they had no injuries and were released.
The Moni police station is investigating the cause.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Two arrested after brothers stabbing outside Nicosia over financial differences
Next article
Man driving stolen vehicle under crystal meth influence in Ayia Napa, drunk driver in Protaras

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros