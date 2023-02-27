Driver escapes unharmed after car catches fire on highway

A vehicle caught fire in the early hours on the Limassol-Nicosia highway following an engine failure caused by an accident involving a collision with another vehicle.
The accident happened just after three this morning near Moni, when under unidentified circumstances, the car driven by a 29 year old hit the back of a second vehicle.
It was driven by a 19 year old with his 18 year old brother in the front passenger seat.
The brothers’ car hut the left railing, with the 29 year old’s vehicle also coming to a standstill on the left hand side of the road.
The car’s engine caught fire.