Driver escapes unharmed after car catches fire on highway

A vehicle caught fire in the early hours on the Limassol-Nicosia highway following an engine failure caused by an accident involving a collision with another vehicle.

The accident happened just after three this morning near Moni, when under unidentified circumstances, the car driven by a 29 year old hit the back of a second vehicle.

It was driven by a 19 year old with his 18 year old brother in the front passenger seat.

The brothers’ car hut the left railing, with the 29 year old’s vehicle also coming to a standstill on the left hand side of the road.

The car’s engine caught fire.

Patrols and an ambulance rushed to the scene.

The 29 year old escaped unharmed from the car, with the brothers taken to the Limassol General, where it was established they had no injuries and were released.

The Moni police station is investigating the cause.