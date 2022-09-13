A state-of-the-art classroom in Limassol school (photos)

NewsLocalA state-of-the-art classroom in Limassol school (photos)

A fully renovated classroom of Health Education and Home Economics has been completed at a Primary School in Limassol. This classroom has been the dream of teacher Georgia Solomou and has come true thanks to the financial support of the Limassol School Committee and its President Dinos Ellinas.

As Mrs Solomou said, the classroom had remained closed in recent years due to the pandemic and needed repairing. “We want to provide children with a beautiful space that will make them feel comfortable,” Solomou said.

According to Solomou, the students received their new classroom with delight.

Words on the walls aim to empower students after a traumatic two years of isolation.

