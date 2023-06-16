Draft law aims to regulate teleworking in Cyprus

The Parliament on Thursday reviewed draft legislation on remote working, which regulates the rights and obligations of employers and employees.

The draft law includes provisions detailing the powers and duties of inspectors, as well as penalties for offenders, in order to act as a deterrent. Specifically, it allows for voluntary teleworking upon agreement between the employer and the employee.

It also mandates the compulsory use of teleworking in exceptional cases, as determined by the legislation. Among these cases is the issuance of a relevant decree by the Minister of Health based on the Law on Public Health Protection, in situations where there is documented health risk for the employee.

The legislation also prohibits discrimination against teleworkers.

The draft law establishes the employer’s obligation in relation to the cost of teleworking, such as the cost of equipment used by the teleworker, unless an agreement is reached to use the employer’s equipment, telecommunication services, the use of the home workspace, as well as equipment maintenance and repair costs.

The minimum amount that the employer must pay to the employee will be determined by a decision of the Minister, following a cost study and consultation with representatives of both employees and employers.

Furthermore, the right to disconnect after working hours, meaning that the employee can fully disengage from work obligations outside working hours, is also regulated.

The legislation also provides for prior notification by the employer to the employee regarding specific teleworking matters, such as telecommuting readiness time limits, support procedures, restrictions on equipment usage, risks associated with teleworking, personal data protection, and more.

Workplace safety issues are also addressed to ensure that teleworking does not adversely affect existing employee rights, such as wages and working hours.

Additionally, the legislation regulates the safety and health of teleworkers, as well as opportunities for professional development, training, and retraining for teleworking individuals.

The powers and duties of inspectors responsible for enforcing the law are also defined, with penalties of up to €10,000 for offenders.

However, this specific bill does not cover the Public Service, for which a separate framework is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet by the Ministry of Finance in the coming days.