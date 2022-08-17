Dr. Petrou: Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in fall

NewsLocalDr. Petrou: Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to be approved in fall

The approval of a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine that would cover both the initial coronavirus and the Omicron variant is expected in Europe in September, Dr. Christos Petrou, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and member of the National Advisory Committee of Vaccinations, said, adding that the vaccine will be available to the public during the last quarter of 2022.

He stressed that the fourth dose of the vaccine to people over 60 and vulnerable groups is extremely important, adding that we must not rest assured waiting for the new vaccines, whenever these will become available.

Referring to the bivalent vaccine produced by Moderna which has already been approved in the UK, Dr. Petrou said it covers the initial coronavirus and the Omicron variant while it seems to provide satisfactory protection against Omicron 4 and Omicron 5.

