Dozens of vehicles confiscated in Limassol road safety sweep

The Limassol coastal front and central areas were combed by the city’s traffic department, with ‘Z’ special bike units conducting road checks over the past three days looking for cars, motorbikes and scooters that were illegally modified or sub safety standard.

The traffic campaign focused on roads with a higher frequency of fatal accidents, as well as noise pollution.

Authorities confiscated 20 high powered motorbikes, a quad bike (ATV) and four cars, while 169 people were fined for various traffic offences.

57 involved illegal scooters travelling along main roads.

Targeted checks in problem areas are set to continue across Cyprus next week.

By Constantinos Tsintas
