NewsLocalDozens of traffic violations caught by Pafos police operation

Dozens of traffic violations caught by Pafos police operation

Road
Road

 

More than thirty drivers were charged in Pafos for a host if traffic violations, most for speeding, running a red light and driving under the influence.

In a coordinated operation Saturday evening, police ticketed 31 people in 160 vehicle checks across the city.

10 were fined for speeding, 8 for running a red light, three were caught above the allowed alcohol limit, while charges also included one for worn out tyres and another for driving with an expired license.

The Pafos traffic department will be intensifying road checks in the run up to the Christmas period.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, gunman subdued by customers (Update)
Next article
Wanted in Romania for murder, caught in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros