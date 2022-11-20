Dozens of traffic violations caught by Pafos police operation

More than thirty drivers were charged in Pafos for a host if traffic violations, most for speeding, running a red light and driving under the influence.

In a coordinated operation Saturday evening, police ticketed 31 people in 160 vehicle checks across the city.

10 were fined for speeding, 8 for running a red light, three were caught above the allowed alcohol limit, while charges also included one for worn out tyres and another for driving with an expired license.

The Pafos traffic department will be intensifying road checks in the run up to the Christmas period.