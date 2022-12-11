Dozens of complaints in the streets, buildings of Paphos during weekend

A coordinated operation took place during the weekend by the Police in Paphos to combat all kinds of illegalities.

On Saturday night emphasis was placed on combating the phenomenon of noise pollution and in this context, 11 charges were made against establishments that broadcast music without permission from the competent authority. There were also 10 charges for the movement of scooters, as well as charges for traffic violations.

The most serious of these involved a 30-year-old man who was arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol with a preliminary reading of 114 instead of 22mg which is the maximum limit by law. The 30-year-old additionally refused to give a final test sample and insulted and assaulted a member of the Paphos Traffic Police.

On Saturday night five other drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol and one under the influence of drugs.

Finally, the Paphos Police arrested two people in connection with a case of injury between foreigners committed a week ago. The two will be brought before the Paphos District Court today for the issuance of detention orders.