Double warning again – Heatwave not abating

The Met Office has once again issued a double warning for high temperatures.

In particular, the first is an orange warning which states that the maximum temperature in the higher mountains is expected to reach around 35 degrees Celsius. This warning will come into force from 12:00 noon on Wednesday until 18:00 in the afternoon.

At the same time, the second is a yellow warning according to which the minimum temperature in the highest mountain areas is not expected to fall below 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains, while the maximum temperature in inland areas is expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius. This warning is expected to be in effect from 21:00 tonight until 18:00 on Wednesday afternoon.