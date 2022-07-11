NewsLocalDouble tragedy in Stroumbi; harvester crashed two people

Double tragedy in Stroumbi; harvester crashed two people

A double tragedy occurred at Stroumbi village of Paphos district late this afternoon. Under conditions that are being investigated by the Police and other competent authorities, the harvester used by two people in their field overturned and crashed them under it.

The two men. Panicos Ioannou, 61 and Nicos Demosthenous, 53, died immediately even though strong Police forces, forces of the Fire Service and a medical team rushed to the scene to free them.

However, it was too late since both of them had died under the heavy machinery.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
