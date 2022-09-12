NewsLocal“Door to Door” school bus project commences (photos)

“Door to Door” school bus project commences (photos)

Door To Door
Door To Door

The pilot “Door to Door” project to facilitate the transportation of pupils to schools commenced today.

Under the project, buses pick up primary school pupils from their houses, while an attendant coordinates the process. Upon completion of the school day, pupils are transported back home in the same way.

Transportation Minister Giannis Karousos today attended the first day of the project in Ormideia.

The project aims to facilitate the transport of pupils to schools, assist parents and reduce traffic.

The Minister said the program will begin at “13 elementary schools in all Districts. It is a service with social and other benefits. I spoke with many parents of the route I followed and they were thrilled with the service.”

By gavriella
Previous articleMarkos Lamnisos’ Art Exhibition on September 17

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros