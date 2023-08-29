“Don’t put the blame on Greek Cypriots,” says mosque caretaker after arson attack

“Don’t put the blame on Greek Cypriots” said the caretaker of a Limassol mosque that arsonists targeted on Friday only hours after Muslims had gathered there to pray.

Ayhan Mehmet who also represents the Turkish Cypriot community in Limassol which is in the government-controlled area of the divided island made the statements to Philenews.

Ankara and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot regime in the norther part of Cyprus which is still occupied by Ankara since its 1974 invasion have politically exploited the attack.

Mehmet elaborated on what happened that day and left open the possibility that a non-Greek Cypriot national could have been behind the attempted arson which only caused minor damages to the Jedit Mosque. This is located in the old Limassol port area.

“Every Friday the mosque is open from 11:30 in the morning until 14:30 at noon while the day before (the attack) a group of Syrians (living in Cyprus) protested against Assad,” he said.

“The police were aware of the march and came here. When the prayer ceremony ended, 50-60 people who were here proceeded with the protest…the road here was full of Police supervising but because it was very crowded and the mosque could not accommodate them all they closed the road off,” he added.

Mehmet stressed that the road should not be closed, explaining that locals are right to be frustrated but at the same time Syrians are also complaining about nowhere else to go for prayers.