Domestic violence suspect dies suddenly in police custody

Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man who passed away in Nicosia on Sunday, while under arrest for a domestic violence case.

According to police, on Sunday afternoon members of the force arrived at the man’s home – who had a pending arrest warrant – to respond to a domestic violence report against him.

When the officers arrived at the house, the man started fleeing, however, police managed to capture and arrest him.

After, while being transported to the police department, the 64-year-old collapsed, therefore the officers changed direction to head towards Nicosia General Hospital.

There he was pronounced dead, shortly after being admitted.

A coroner’s autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
