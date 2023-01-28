Dog, fox die from poison in Kouris dam area, lured by rooster

An investigation into who placed a bait in Kouri dam area leading to the poisoning of two animals is carried out by police in Limassol, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The animals, a dog and a fox, were found dead on Friday afternoon by police members following a report by a citizen who was walking in the area.

According to the police, a rooster was found in a cage there which seems to have been deliberately placed there so that the animals were lured.

Two eggs with poison inside were found next to the rooster’s cage.

Police took the dead animals, the rooster and the eggs for further examination.

The exact cause of death of the animals will be determined by an autopsy set to be carried out next Monday by veterinary services officers.