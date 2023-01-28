NewsLocalDog, fox die from poison in Kouris dam area, lured by rooster

Dog, fox die from poison in Kouris dam area, lured by rooster

Police
Police

An investigation into who placed a bait in Kouri dam area leading to the poisoning of two animals is carried out by police in Limassol, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The animals, a dog and a fox, were found dead on Friday afternoon by police members following a report by a citizen who was walking in the area.

According to the police, a rooster was found in a cage there which seems to have been deliberately placed there so that the animals were lured.

Two eggs with poison inside were found next to the rooster’s cage.

Police took the dead animals, the rooster and the eggs for further examination.

The exact cause of death of the animals will be determined by an autopsy set to be carried out next Monday by veterinary services officers.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Energy Minister slams call for immediate suspension of subsidization of photovoltaic programmes
Next article
Cyprus today records total of 21,318 domestic workers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros