Dog attacks woman, child and mortally injures their small dog

On Saturday at noon a woman told the Police that while she was walking at Andrea Demetriou Street in Agios Dometios with her 10-year-old daughter and their small dog, they were attacked by a stray dog.

Allegedly, the dog attacked the little girl injuring her in the hand, and then mortally injured their small dog.

A 55-year-old woman who was nearby, intervened to remove the dog and as a result, she was also bitten on the hand.

Both the girl and the 55-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for first aid.

Members of the Agios Dometios Police Station that examined the dog found out that it had a microchip. Further investigations revealed that his owner is abroad and will be back on Tuesday.

The dog is safely kept at the Agios Dometios Police Station.

