Doctors in Cyprus refuse to treat HIV-positive patient

The Supervision Commissioner with authority to investigate complaints lodged by any person in relation to the island’s General Health Scheme (Gesy) has slammed doctors who refused to treat an HIV-positive patient.

The specific complaint dates back to 2021 but came to light on Thursday, according to Philenews.

The woman had reported to all Gesy authorities but also to the Cyprus Medical Association doctors – both in and outside the health system – refusing to provide her with medical assistance.

In a letter sent to all concerned the complainant said – amongst other – the following:

“Having a health problem that required immediate medical intervention I was referred to doctors contracted with the Gesy and much to my sorrow the stigma that an HIV-positive person receives to the maximum extent was once again confirmed.

“Doctors with many years of experience, with prominent positions on health sector boards, owners of grand private hospitals and other Gesy-affiliated health members denied me some form of treatment that I had a universal right to get through the system and not only”.

The relevant complaint had also reached the office of the Commissioner for Supervision who in turn asked for an explanation from all concerned parties. And, so far, the response is pending.