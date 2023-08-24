Doctors and private clinic operators ring was allegedly defrauding Gesy

A medical ring made up of doctors and private clinic operators in two different districts of Cyprus was allegedly defrauding the General Health Service (Gesy), Philenews reported on Thursday.

The case has surfaced after a recent report was filed and investigations began by the Health Insurance Agency (HIA) and soon by the police as well.

The HIA has already suspended the contract of a private clinic and a doctor who allegedly took an active part in what was going on.

Apparently, surgical procedures were performed by a specific doctor of the Gesy in the now suspended clinic. He was contracted as a practicing doctor in another district than the one where the clinic is located.

For a reason probably related to his employment status and not concerning the Gesy the claims for reimbursement from operations carried out by him were submitted in the name of another colleague of the same specialty. That colleague was contracted with the clinic in question.

The same practice was followed in the case of the anaesthetist who participated in those operations.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the HIA showed that another anaesthetist was present in the operating theatre.

And that the claims for reimbursement were submitted to Gesy in the name of another anaesthetist.