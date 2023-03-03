DNA sample confirms Cypriot law student missing since Tuesday’s train crash in Greece is dead

DNA sample has confirmed that Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou, Famagusta district, who was on board one of the two the trains that collided on Tuesday in Greece, is dead.

Another Cypriot national on board one of the two trains, Anastasia Adamidou from Paphos, is still missing, according to latest information from Greek authorities.

The death toll from the train crash in northern Greece has – so far – increased to 57.

Papaioannou, the 23-year-old son of Avgorou’s priest, was a third-year law student in Thessaloniki and Adamidou enrolled at the Aristotelio Dental School, also in Thessaloniki.

The families of Papaioannou and Adamidou’s are in Larissa, along with Cyprus’ ambassador to Greece, Kyriacos Kenevezos, who is there to help them.

A statement on Thursday released by the President’s office said government officials have been instructed to get in touch with the families of the two Cypriots and give them assistance.

At the same time, a government minister said austerity during Greece’s economic crisis in the 2000s had contributed to a lack of investment in the railways.

Rail workers held a one-day strike on Thursday and plan another one on Friday following the disaster, blaming government neglect.

More than 2,000 people are still protesting in Athens and Thessaloniki, shocked by the disaster near the city of Larissa.

Rescue workers are still going through burned and buckled carriages, searching for victims.