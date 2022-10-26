DNA links man to school arson that occurred 15 years ago

Police are seeking a 34-year-old man in connection with a case of arson which occurred in 2007 after DNA technology identified him as a suspect.

According to philenews, the man is allegedly involved in the arson of an office at the Ayios Nicolaos lyceum in Limassol, which took place on 11 June 2007.

Investigations showed that the fire started due to arson and caused damages amounting to 7,695 euros.

DNA material that was found at the scene matched the 35-year-old’s.

The suspect was 19 years old at the time.

Police said that an arrest warrant has been issued against him and that the man is being sought.