DNA evidence fail to yield results in 2005 case of murdered soldier

DNA evidence collected 17 years ago have failed to yield results in the much-publicized case of murdered soldier Thanasis Nicolaou, insiders told Philenews on Thursday.

At the same time, the army conscript’s family and their lawyer are to meet soon with the leadership of the Attorney General’s Office to go over the outcome of latest police investigations.

“The date for the meeting has been set,” an insider also said but did not elaborate.

“The new police report has been studied twice by an Attorney General Office’s team and the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General themselves and they seem to have come to a number of conclusions.”

Nicolaou, 26, was found dead under a Limassol bridge in 2005, with authorities declaring it a suicide at the time.

After years of campaigning by his parents, who would not accept their son had committed suicide, new forensic evidence that his death was from strangulation prompted the Attorney General to reopen the case.

Officials had said that a key step in the case would be to compare DNA found on their son’s clothes with that of soldiers serving with him at the time of his death.