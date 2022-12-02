Divorce law to get modernized after amendments are approved on Friday

Consensual divorce as well as one after the couple is separated for two years will be institutionalized if the House plenum on Friday approves the relevant amended bills.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that gender change is also included now as one of grounds for divorce following a court decision.

The precondition for obtaining a court decision on divorce includes the following:

-When relations between the spouses have been strongly shaken for a reason that concerns the person of the defendant or both spouses to such an extent that the continuation of the married relationship is basically unbearable for the plaintiff.

-Unless the defendant proves the contrary, relations between the spouses are presumed to have been shaken and becoming intolerable for the plaintiff to continue the conjugal relationship in the case of bigamy, adultery or desertion of the plaintiff or an attempt on his/her life by or violence against her/him or against a child by the defendant.

-When relations between the spouses have been irreconcilably shaken due to the fact that they have been separated for at least two years.

It is understood that the completion of the prescribed period of separation is not hindered by short breaks which were made as an attempt to restore the relations between the spouses.