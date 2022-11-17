NewsLocalDiversion of traffic from Makariou will benefit the centre, Municipality says

Diversion of traffic from Makariou will benefit the centre, Municipality says

Nicosia Municipality defended its decision to divert traffic from Makarios avenue in an announcement on Thursday.

The municipality noted that the measure has led to fewer cars passing through the centre, which according to measurements was around 10,000 cars daily, and claimed that “this diversion toward regional routes will benefit the whole centre of the town in the medium-term.”

The announcement pointed out that in the short-term, it will lead to a reduction in traffic and noise, therefore making the city centre more attractive and friendlier to people.

“In the long-term, the benefits are expected to be even bigger since the project at Makarios avenue is the beginning of a larger state plan that is being implemented gradually,” the municipality added.

This plan, the announcement concluded, includes new bus routes from Strovolos and Lakatamia toward the centre of Nicosia, while the bus route from Makarios avenue will end in the area of the new General Hospital.

