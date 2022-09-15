Diver who lost consciousness at Zenobia wreck is now well

NewsLocalDiver who lost consciousness at Zenobia wreck is now well

A diver, who on Thursday morning lost consciousness in Zenobia wreck is now well, Phileleftheros reported.

The man, who was accompanied by an instructor and was part of a five-member group, dived into the sea area of the wreck, at a depth of 28 meters. When he resurfaced, he lost consciousness and was given oxygen and water.

Immediately the Search and Rescue Coordination Center was informed and a speedboat of the Port Police was sent to transport the diver to an ambulance.

He was taken to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors found he had symptoms of caisson disease.

By gavriella
