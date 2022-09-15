Diver who lost consciousness at Zenobia wreck is now well

A diver, who on Thursday morning lost consciousness in Zenobia wreck is now well, Phileleftheros reported.

The man, who was accompanied by an instructor and was part of a five-member group, dived into the sea area of the wreck, at a depth of 28 meters. When he resurfaced, he lost consciousness and was given oxygen and water.

Immediately the Search and Rescue Coordination Center was informed and a speedboat of the Port Police was sent to transport the diver to an ambulance.

He was taken to Famagusta General Hospital where doctors found he had symptoms of caisson disease.