After exercising his electoral right, DISY President Averof Neophytou sent a message to the two candidates and called on the people to turn out en masse.

As he said, “I want to send a message to the candidates: we will be by the side of whoever wins, not in sharing positions, but in facing challenges and taking responsibility. We need a strong country and a united Democratic Rally”.

Finally, he noted that the party’s Political Bureau was scheduled to convene on Monday at 18.00 in the afternoon.