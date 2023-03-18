NewsLocalDistribution System Operator proceeds with rotating power cuts

Distribution System Operator proceeds with rotating power cuts

Electricity
Electricity

On Saturday morning, the Cyprus Distribution System Operator (DSO) made rotating power cuts and issued a relevant announcement.

Specifically, it is stated that the DSO, “today, Saturday 18 March from 09:37 to 10:31, for the purpose of safe operation of the Electricity System, has made rotational cuts in consumer load due to a major failure in the forecast of production from Renewable Energy Sources, resulting in insufficient conventional generation available to meet demand”.

It is noted that the duration of the power outage in each region was 15 minutes.

It is also noted that in the event of variation of any parameters affecting the reliable operation of the Power System, such as extreme weather conditions, emergencies, and breakdowns, at any time of the day, the DSO will issue a new announcement.

