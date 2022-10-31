Dismembered cat found in citizen’s garden was killed by humans -Green Party

The Green Party on Monday disputed the findings of an animal police report on the death of a cat which was found dismembered in Nicosia, saying that the killing was possibly carried out by humans.

The cat’s head and tail were found in the garden of a house on October 15. The owner of the house, who according to the Green Party, cares for multiple cats, reported the incident to the animal police.

He said that in the past days he noticed that other cats had gone missing and also pointed to a person who he suspects could have been involved in the incident.

Following the submission of the complaint, the cat’s body parts were taken for an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

Two weeks later, the complainant received no update on the case and contacted the Green Party for assistance.

Following, the party said that it was informed by the animal police that the Veterinary Services concluded that the death of the cat was caused by another animal.

In its announcement on Monday, the Green Party disputes this finding, saying that the head of the cat was intact and the tail cut from the top, with precision, and bore no teeth marks, or other signs that it was killed by another animal.

“We request that the case be reexamined as photographs show that the cat’s tragic death was caused by a human, and whoever did it will very likely do something similar in the future,” the Green Party said.

“At the same time, the Movement requests information on how the Veterinary Services reached the conclusion that the cat’s death was caused by another animal. How could another animal achieve such a precise dismembering? What animal could dismember a cat and transfer the body parts in the garden of the complainant?” it added.