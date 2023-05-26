Disgraced former Kition Bishop to learn sentence on June 1 for assaulting minor

The trial of the former Bishop of Kition continued on Friday at Larnaca District Court, with the defence lawyer advocating for a reduction in the sentence of his client who was found guilty of indecent assault on a 16-year-old student in 1981.

The defence lawyer requested a suspended sentence for the 84-year-old priest, citing his advanced age and that 42 years have passed since the incident.

Following the conclusion of the defence’s statement, the Court announced that the sentence would be delivered to the former Bishop on Thursday, June 1.

Furthermore, on June 13, the Holy Synod will convene to determine his punishment. According to philenews, the Holy Synod has three options: to defrock him, to place him on indefinite leave, or to confine him to a monastery.

On May 15, in a landmark ruling, Larnaca District Court found former Bishop Chrysostomos guilty of assaulting the student in 1981.

The woman, who is now 57 years old, testified that she had visited Chrysostomos’ office five times to receive an allowance from the Church as an orphan because her father had recently passed away. She said that the fifth time she went there, the Bishop locked the door and assaulted her on the couch.

Since then, at least eight women came forward accusing the former Bishop of sexual assault.

Moreover, a complaint from 2021 filed by a non-resident of Cyprus has resurfaced. The complainant said that Chrysostomos assaulted her while on a trip abroad.

The case did not proceed because the alleged offence had taken place overseas.

Read more: