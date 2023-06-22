Disgraced ex Kition bishop sets conditions before abiding by Holy Synod’s decision

Despite the Holy Synod’s decision that convicted former bishop of Kition Chrysostomos moves out of the Larnaca Bishopric complex the 85-year-old disgraced cleric still sets conditions before doing so.

Philenews reports that in a letter sent to the Archbishopric this week his defense lawyer argues Chrysostomos cannot move into an apartment. And that his wish is for a high-security house to be rented out for him since he fears his life in in danger.

Larnaca lawyer Yannis Polychronis also noted that he considers last week’s decision by the Holy Synod to place his client on sabbatical as invalid because Chrsostomos was not called for a hearing. And that the terms of his client’s relocation should be revised.

Chrysostomos was found guilty of assaulting a teenager back in 1981 and was handed a suspended one year prison sentence which he already appealed before the Supreme Court.

Moreover, the convicted cleric continues getting his monthly salary – but slashed by up to 50 per cent – plus all accommodation expenses covered by the Archbishopric.