Discussions for development at Kato Paphos Port come to a halt

Negotiations between authorities and a major food chain to create a development project in Kato Paphos port have been brought to a halt after local businesses took legal action against the state and Paphos municipality.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the company and the authorities involved, such as the Port Authority and the Paphos Municipality reached an advanced state of negotiations and works had already started in the port.

However, things changed when local entrepreneurs who used to operate in the area and abandoned the buildings due to rent increases, decided to take legal action against authorities. The entrepreneurs claim that the rent agreed to lease the area to the food chain is by far lower than what had been requested from them.

The discussions for the project have now frozen.

The chain which manages several popular food brands in Cyprus had agreed to rent three buildings in the port, to operate a cafeteria and two restaurants.

By gavriella
Useful Links

