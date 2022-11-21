NewsLocalDiscussion about night guards at schools to prevent vandalism resumes

Discussion about night guards at schools to prevent vandalism resumes

Vandalism
Vandalism

The Education Ministry has been accumulating requests from schools for night guards in an effort to minimize vandalism and destruction.

The Ministry’s Office of Security and Health pointed out that placing a guard is the last measure to be proposed after all the measures suggested by the Ministry have been exhausted.

Within the framework of the ongoing checking of the passive guarding measures of schools (fencing, electrical security measures, lighting) the School Committees are also asked to check and re-evaluate their effectiveness and proceed with the necessary actions to repair/replace fences, gates, metal frames of windows and security locks of rooms where expensive equipment is kept, operation of alarm systems, and the lighting of schools during night time.

