Disabled man saved by neighbours in home fire caused by cigarette

A disabled man in Chloraka almost burned alive when a fire broke out at his home late yesterday.

Fire service and Pafos police rushed to the scene following a call about a blaze, establishing that the disabled man was living on his own.

Neighbours quickly rushed to his aid, which proved decisive in saving him from the flames, until the fire service arrived and freed him from the burning house.

He was rushed to the Pafos General hospital ER with second and third degree burns to his limbs and torso.

Doctors describe his condition as serious but stable and not life threatening.

The fire service have ruled out foul play out as it appears that the fire was caused by a cigarette butt.