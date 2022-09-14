Direct flights from Cyprus to Saudi Arabia as from April 2023

NewsLocalDirect flights from Cyprus to Saudi Arabia as from April 2023

Wizz Air
Direct flights from Cyprus to Saudi Arabia are on the cards and tourism prospects between the two counties in 2023 have become more than promising, Philenews reports.

Coordinated efforts between Hermes Airports and the Deputy Ministry for Tourism have yielded results since Wizz Air has already announced direct flights as from April 2023.

Wizz Air will specifically connect Larnaca with Riyadh in April and later in the year, mainly in July, also with Jeddah as well as the city of Dammam.

Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios was particularly satisfied with the news since efforts to open this market have been going on for over three years.

In a disappointing twist, Cyprus Airways had cancelled a planned connection between Larnaca and Jeddah. This was planned to kick off last May.

Perdios believes there will be serious interest in Cyprus from this market once the direct flights begin.

Even though schedule details have not been released as yet direct flights to new destinations are usually biweekly, as once a week is not enough to penetrate a new market.

By Annie Charalambous
