Diplomats commend Cyprus on efforts to increase equality, express support to ‘United by Pride’ march

The Cyprus chapter of Diplomats for Equality expressed its support towards efforts to increase equality and safeguard human rights on the island, on the occasion of International Pride Month.

In a press release on Friday, Diplomats for Equality made a special mention to the passing of a bill banning conversion therapies in Cyprus, describing it as “a positive step to end practices that inflict considerable harm on LGBTQI+ persons and have long been discredited by medical and psychological communities.”

They also commended the work on the Legal Gender Recognition Bill which aims to ensure “trans persons are acknowledged and treated with the dignity and respect inherent to all persons.”

Furthermore, the group applauds the Republic of Cyprus for its role as vice chair of the Working Group on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression & Sex Characteristics of the Council of Europe’s Steering Committee on Anti-Discrimination, Diversity, and Inclusion. “The unanimous endorsement of this role by all 31 participating Council of Europe Member States earlier this year testifies to the trust placed in Cyprus’s commitment to promoting diversity and combating discrimination,” it said.

Concluding, Diplomats for Equality stressed that they will participate in the ‘United By Pride’ intercommunal march on June 17 in Nicosia and congratulated LGBTQI+ civil society groups across Cyprus such as Queer Cyprus Association, Accept, Queer Collective, LGBT Pilipinas, LGBT Africa, African Rainbow Family, University of Cyprus LGBTQIA+ & Allies Club, European University of Cyprus LGBTQ+ Society, Rainbow Families Cy, LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora for their work in raising awareness, advocacy, and education towards an inclusive society without discrimination.

“In solidarity, let us celebrate our diversity and continue working towards a future where everyone, irrespective of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics, is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Diplomats for Equality concluded.

‘United By Pride,’ on June 17, will feature two parallel marches starting at 6 pm at Eleftheria Square and Kuğulu Park which will meet at the UN Buffer Zone at 7 pm, where the festivities will continue with DJ sets and drag performances.

“Diplomats for Equality” is a non-profit group of diplomats, staff of embassies and international organisations, as well as their family and friends, who joined together to make a global statement in support of the LGBTQI+ community and end its discrimination and persecution.

Read more: